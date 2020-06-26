5110 INGLEWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

PROPERTY ISNT AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 1.Cozy 2 bed 1 bath with a pleasant, peaceful and private outdoor patio space in the front, and deck in the back. The property has been renovated with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and french doors. Both bedrooms have french doors that open to the back deck. When entering the home you will find yourself in a large open room, much in the style of a studio, where the kitchen, dining room, and living room all share the same space, creating a spacious flow of light, air, and energy. Home includes: Wifi, landline phone, central heating, washer & dryer. Master Bedroom comes with 42 Inch Tv that includes Netflix, Apple TV. Delivered furnished. Property is available November 1.