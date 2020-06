Amenities

Very Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with no shared walls. It is a stand alone upstairs unit with two car parking in gated garage below. High beamed ceilings in the living room and three spacious bedrooms. Private and quiet in the rear of the property. 1 Application needed for each occupant over 18. With application please submit copies of IDs, Pay stubs, and bank statements. No Pets . No Section 8. Ready for move in.