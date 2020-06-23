All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

511 S Rampart Blvd

511 South Rampart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

511 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), studio, conveniently located in korea town!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, open concepts, elegant counter-tops and laminated wood flooring throughout the apartment with tiles in the kitchen.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*laminated wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4855150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S Rampart Blvd have any available units?
511 S Rampart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 S Rampart Blvd have?
Some of 511 S Rampart Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S Rampart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
511 S Rampart Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S Rampart Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 S Rampart Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 511 S Rampart Blvd offer parking?
No, 511 S Rampart Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 511 S Rampart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 S Rampart Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S Rampart Blvd have a pool?
No, 511 S Rampart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 511 S Rampart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 511 S Rampart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S Rampart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 S Rampart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
