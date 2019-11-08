All apartments in Los Angeles
510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104

510 South Hewitt Street · (626) 644-4192
Location

510 South Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 510 S Hewitt St - 104 UNIT 104 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
Spacious 2 level 1 bedroom loft with 2 full bathrooms located in the Arts District - Spacious 2 level 1 bedroom loft with 2 full bathrooms located in the Arts District of Downtown LA. Comes with storage cabinets, Jenn-Air appliances, kitchen island, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and 1 reserved parking space. Unit has 2 entrances - one on the first level and another on the 2nd. Just 3 doors from the main lobby (across the street from Urth Caffe) and elevator that leads to the fitness room, outdoor fireplace, cabanas, and rooftop pool.

(RLNE4159237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 have any available units?
510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 have?
Some of 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 is pet friendly.
Does 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 offer parking?
Yes, 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 does offer parking.
Does 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 have a pool?
Yes, 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 has a pool.
Does 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 have accessible units?
No, 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
