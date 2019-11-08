510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool hot tub lobby

Spacious 2 level 1 bedroom loft with 2 full bathrooms located in the Arts District - Spacious 2 level 1 bedroom loft with 2 full bathrooms located in the Arts District of Downtown LA. Comes with storage cabinets, Jenn-Air appliances, kitchen island, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and 1 reserved parking space. Unit has 2 entrances - one on the first level and another on the 2nd. Just 3 doors from the main lobby (across the street from Urth Caffe) and elevator that leads to the fitness room, outdoor fireplace, cabanas, and rooftop pool.



(RLNE4159237)