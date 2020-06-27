510 RIALTO Avenue

Live on the best block in Venice - beautiful and breezy Rialto. This comfortable home features 3 bedrooms and a recently remodeled chef's kitchen which makes entertaining a breeze. Large outdoor patio for dining al fresco and a 2-car private garage. Nearby Abbott Kinney and the beach. Gated entrance and sophisticated security system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
