Los Angeles, CA
510 RIALTO Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

510 RIALTO Avenue

510 Rialto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 Rialto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live on the best block in Venice - beautiful and breezy Rialto. This comfortable home features 3 bedrooms and a recently remodeled chef's kitchen which makes entertaining a breeze. Large outdoor patio for dining al fresco and a 2-car private garage. Nearby Abbott Kinney and the beach. Gated entrance and sophisticated security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 RIALTO Avenue have any available units?
510 RIALTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 RIALTO Avenue have?
Some of 510 RIALTO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 RIALTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 RIALTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 RIALTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 RIALTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 510 RIALTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 RIALTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 510 RIALTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 RIALTO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 RIALTO Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 RIALTO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 RIALTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 RIALTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 RIALTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 RIALTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

