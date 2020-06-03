509 S Grand View St

Amenities

This is a very large unit that takes up 80 percent of the 2nd floor on a 4 unit Craftsman Victoria House. The House is Quiet Large.



Included is parking, laundry on site, also Internet is only 15 dollars through spectrum due to a special deal. We do have a minimal wifi but it is not very fast and not for personal use. Just for public use in case of emergency etc.



We have parking in the back. We have a lot of spaces, and we can work out something, parking does come with a fee due to the sheer demand and the availability of parking in this Area.



This area is getting very HOT. The house is Kept clean by a gardner every two weeks and I will update the ad everyday as time goes one.



Thank you and please e mail , call, although text is preferred.



No Dogs or Animals. Possibly a small cat. Due to hardwood floors, we don't accept dogs.



It will be a 12 month lease. We don't do month to month.



Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, laundry in building, yard, and parking. Utilities included: electricity, heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $2,995.00/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using landlord software.