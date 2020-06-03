All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:38 AM

509 S Grand View St

509 South Grand View Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 South Grand View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

This is a very large unit that takes up 80 percent of the 2nd floor on a 4 unit Craftsman Victoria House. The House is Quiet Large.

Included is parking, laundry on site, also Internet is only 15 dollars through spectrum due to a special deal. We do have a minimal wifi but it is not very fast and not for personal use. Just for public use in case of emergency etc.

We have parking in the back. We have a lot of spaces, and we can work out something, parking does come with a fee due to the sheer demand and the availability of parking in this Area.

This area is getting very HOT. The house is Kept clean by a gardner every two weeks and I will update the ad everyday as time goes one.

Thank you and please e mail , call, although text is preferred.

No Dogs or Animals. Possibly a small cat. Due to hardwood floors, we don't accept dogs.

It will be a 12 month lease. We don't do month to month.

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, laundry in building, yard, and parking. Utilities included: electricity, heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $2,995.00/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S Grand View St have any available units?
509 S Grand View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 S Grand View St have?
Some of 509 S Grand View St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S Grand View St currently offering any rent specials?
509 S Grand View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S Grand View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 S Grand View St is pet friendly.
Does 509 S Grand View St offer parking?
Yes, 509 S Grand View St offers parking.
Does 509 S Grand View St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 S Grand View St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S Grand View St have a pool?
No, 509 S Grand View St does not have a pool.
Does 509 S Grand View St have accessible units?
No, 509 S Grand View St does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S Grand View St have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 S Grand View St does not have units with dishwashers.
