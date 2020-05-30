All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

509 S Gramercy

509 South Gramercy Place · (310) 980-3384
Location

509 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Top floor very bright, Beautiful 1930's building completely newly updated while maintaining the integrity of the original style. Brand new 48inch 6 burner stainless steel stove with grill and new dishwasher. Central AC. washer /Dryer in unit. Dark hwd floors thorougout. Enormous living room with faux fireplace and beautiful bay windows. Front facing unit extremely bright with east and south exposure. Full size formal dining room. Chef's kitchen all stainless steel refrigerator,stove,dishwasher Very large master plus 2 additional bedrooms. Two full baths. Gorgeous rooftop deck with views of the Hollywood Hills and the Hollywood Sign, perfect for al fresco dining. Walking to distance to numerous restaurants and bars located on sixth street. Prime Korea Town location. Controlled access small 6 unit building. Very quaint building but unit is so large it feels like a home. Two garage Parking spaces available at additional cost $150 per space. Call regarding pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S Gramercy have any available units?
509 S Gramercy has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 S Gramercy have?
Some of 509 S Gramercy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
509 S Gramercy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S Gramercy pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 S Gramercy is pet friendly.
Does 509 S Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, 509 S Gramercy does offer parking.
Does 509 S Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 S Gramercy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S Gramercy have a pool?
No, 509 S Gramercy does not have a pool.
Does 509 S Gramercy have accessible units?
No, 509 S Gramercy does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 S Gramercy has units with dishwashers.
