509 S Gramercy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Top floor very bright, Beautiful 1930's building completely newly updated while maintaining the integrity of the original style. Brand new 48inch 6 burner stainless steel stove with grill and new dishwasher. Central AC. washer /Dryer in unit. Dark hwd floors thorougout. Enormous living room with faux fireplace and beautiful bay windows. Front facing unit extremely bright with east and south exposure. Full size formal dining room. Chef's kitchen all stainless steel refrigerator,stove,dishwasher Very large master plus 2 additional bedrooms. Two full baths. Gorgeous rooftop deck with views of the Hollywood Hills and the Hollywood Sign, perfect for al fresco dining. Walking to distance to numerous restaurants and bars located on sixth street. Prime Korea Town location. Controlled access small 6 unit building. Very quaint building but unit is so large it feels like a home. Two garage Parking spaces available at additional cost $150 per space. Call regarding pets