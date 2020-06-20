All apartments in Los Angeles
5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3

5077 Lemon Grove Avenue · (323) 892-7237
Location

5077 Lemon Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sweet Hollywood Escape - Property Id: 282129

Completely remodeled lower unit, with waterproof vinyl floors, new stove, fridge and microwave, plus covered, secure parking for 1 car. Pet friendly (max 1 dog) with additional $450 deposit. Close to Melrose and Western. Great shopping and restaurants nearby and a park just 3 blocks away. Owner pays water and trash. Convenient to Hollywood studios, DTLA, WeHo, Glendale, NoHo and mid City.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282129
Property Id 282129

(RLNE5842788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
