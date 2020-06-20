5077 Lemon Grove Ave Unit 3

Amenities
Sweet Hollywood Escape - Property Id: 282129
Completely remodeled lower unit, with waterproof vinyl floors, new stove, fridge and microwave, plus covered, secure parking for 1 car. Pet friendly (max 1 dog) with additional $450 deposit. Close to Melrose and Western. Great shopping and restaurants nearby and a park just 3 blocks away. Owner pays water and trash. Convenient to Hollywood studios, DTLA, WeHo, Glendale, NoHo and mid City.
