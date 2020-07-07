All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:04 AM

507 Loma Drive - 308

507 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Loma Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
LEASE SPECIAL!!!
THE REST OF NOVEMBER FREE!!!

Open house every weekend 11AM - 12PM

Please Note: Images are of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.

BRAND NEW RENOVATED & FULLY REMODELED VERY LARGE SINGLE WITH KITCHEN & FULL BATH- Special $1195, 1 yr Special (Regular $1295) + Special ends this weekend - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT

$50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon

Section 8 accepted.

Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly
Estudios de gran tamaño con un baño con un servicio de lavandería en el sitio. Este complejo está situado en el barrio de Westlake. También está rodeado por el Centro, Koreatown, Pueblo Virgilio y Echo Park. Hay varias tiendas de alimentos y restaurantes cercanos, así como varios parques. Hay cinco escuelas primarias, secundarias y preparatorias cerca de todos con la clasificación 3.5 o superior. También está cerca de 2 hospitales.

Large studios with one bathroom with a large laundry room facility on site. This complex is located in the Westlake area. It also is bordered by Downtown, Koreatown, Virgil Village and Echo Park. There are several nearby grocery stores and restaurants as well as several parks. There are 5 elementary, middle and high schools nearby all with ranking 3.5 and above as well as 2 hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Loma Drive - 308 have any available units?
507 Loma Drive - 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 507 Loma Drive - 308 currently offering any rent specials?
507 Loma Drive - 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Loma Drive - 308 pet-friendly?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 308 offer parking?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 308 does not offer parking.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 308 have a pool?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 308 does not have a pool.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 308 have accessible units?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 308 does not have units with air conditioning.

