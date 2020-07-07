507 Loma Drive - 308

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

LEASE SPECIAL!!!

THE REST OF NOVEMBER FREE!!!



Open house every weekend 11AM - 12PM



Please Note: Images are of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.



BRAND NEW RENOVATED & FULLY REMODELED VERY LARGE SINGLE WITH KITCHEN & FULL BATH- Special $1195, 1 yr Special (Regular $1295) + Special ends this weekend - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT



$50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon



Section 8 accepted.



Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly

Estudios de gran tamaño con un baño con un servicio de lavandería en el sitio. Este complejo está situado en el barrio de Westlake. También está rodeado por el Centro, Koreatown, Pueblo Virgilio y Echo Park. Hay varias tiendas de alimentos y restaurantes cercanos, así como varios parques. Hay cinco escuelas primarias, secundarias y preparatorias cerca de todos con la clasificación 3.5 o superior. También está cerca de 2 hospitales.



Large studios with one bathroom with a large laundry room facility on site. This complex is located in the Westlake area. It also is bordered by Downtown, Koreatown, Virgil Village and Echo Park. There are several nearby grocery stores and restaurants as well as several parks. There are 5 elementary, middle and high schools nearby all with ranking 3.5 and above as well as 2 hospitals.