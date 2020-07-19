All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

507 Loma Drive - 210

507 Loma Drive · (530) 576-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

507 Loma Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**

All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **

OPEN HOUSE !!!
Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.
WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm

PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

FULLY REMODELED STUDIO APT (private bath & shower) - Special $1,195, 1 year Special (Regular $1,295), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT

Section 8 accepted.

Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly
Estudios de gran tamaño con un baño con un servicio de lavandería en el sitio. Este complejo está situado en el barrio de Westlake. También está rodeado por el Centro, Koreatown, Pueblo Virgilio y Echo Park. Hay varias tiendas de alimentos y restaurantes cercanos, así como varios parques. Hay cinco escuelas primarias, secundarias y preparatorias cerca de todos con la clasificación 3.5 o superior. También está cerca de 2 hospitales.

Large studios with one bathroom with a large laundry room facility on site. This complex is located in the Westlake area. It also is bordered by Downtown, Koreatown, Virgil Village and Echo Park. There are several nearby grocery stores and restaurants as well as several parks. There are 5 elementary, middle and high schools nearby all with ranking 3.5 and above as well as 2 hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Loma Drive - 210 have any available units?
507 Loma Drive - 210 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Loma Drive - 210 have?
Some of 507 Loma Drive - 210's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Loma Drive - 210 currently offering any rent specials?
507 Loma Drive - 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Loma Drive - 210 pet-friendly?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 210 offer parking?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 210 does not offer parking.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 210 have a pool?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 210 does not have a pool.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 210 have accessible units?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Loma Drive - 210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Loma Drive - 210 does not have units with dishwashers.
