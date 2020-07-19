507 Loma Drive - 210

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**



All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **



OPEN HOUSE !!!

Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.

WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm



PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.



FULLY REMODELED STUDIO APT (private bath & shower) - Special $1,195, 1 year Special (Regular $1,295), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT



Section 8 accepted.



Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly

Estudios de gran tamaño con un baño con un servicio de lavandería en el sitio. Este complejo está situado en el barrio de Westlake. También está rodeado por el Centro, Koreatown, Pueblo Virgilio y Echo Park. Hay varias tiendas de alimentos y restaurantes cercanos, así como varios parques. Hay cinco escuelas primarias, secundarias y preparatorias cerca de todos con la clasificación 3.5 o superior. También está cerca de 2 hospitales.



Large studios with one bathroom with a large laundry room facility on site. This complex is located in the Westlake area. It also is bordered by Downtown, Koreatown, Virgil Village and Echo Park. There are several nearby grocery stores and restaurants as well as several parks. There are 5 elementary, middle and high schools nearby all with ranking 3.5 and above as well as 2 hospitals.