505 Broadway St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM
1 of 8
505 Broadway St
505 Broadway Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
505 Broadway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio is located in famous Silicon Venice Beach. Five blocks from Venice Beach. Adjacent to Abbot Kinney and Main Street. Unit A. First Floor Unit. call Jeremy for viewing at 714 4025665
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 Broadway St have any available units?
505 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 505 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 505 Broadway St offer parking?
No, 505 Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 505 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 505 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 505 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 505 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Broadway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Broadway St does not have units with air conditioning.
