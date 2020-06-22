Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5047 Nagle Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5047 Nagle Avenue
5047 N Nagle Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5047 N Nagle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Furnished, Detached Garage, Laundry machines, Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors throughout.
Tenant responsible for all utilities, owner pays for gardener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5047 Nagle Avenue have any available units?
5047 Nagle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5047 Nagle Avenue have?
Some of 5047 Nagle Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5047 Nagle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5047 Nagle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 Nagle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5047 Nagle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5047 Nagle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5047 Nagle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5047 Nagle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5047 Nagle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 Nagle Avenue have a pool?
No, 5047 Nagle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5047 Nagle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5047 Nagle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 Nagle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5047 Nagle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
