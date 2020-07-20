All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5041 Purdue Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5041 Purdue Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

5041 Purdue Avenue

5041 Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5041 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spectacular, Reimagined home. Nearly all new. Beautiful chefs kitchen opens to large living room with fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups inside. Large front porch and grassy front yard. Huge covered patio in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 Purdue Avenue have any available units?
5041 Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5041 Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5041 Purdue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5041 Purdue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5041 Purdue Avenue offer parking?
No, 5041 Purdue Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5041 Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 Purdue Avenue have a pool?
No, 5041 Purdue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5041 Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5041 Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5041 Purdue Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5041 Purdue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5041 Purdue Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College