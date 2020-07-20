5041 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90230 Marina Del Rey
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spectacular, Reimagined home. Nearly all new. Beautiful chefs kitchen opens to large living room with fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups inside. Large front porch and grassy front yard. Huge covered patio in the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5041 Purdue Avenue have any available units?
5041 Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.