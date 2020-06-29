All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

5036 E Echo St.

5036 Echo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5036 Echo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Top floor 2 br condo nestled into the hills of Highland Park in a gated complex is close to freeways and downtown L.A. but feels worlds away with the mountain views and access to parks and hiking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and nightlife on Figueroa. 10 minutes from Sycamore Grove Park, hiking trails at Deb's Park and Gold Line Metro Stop. Condo cleverly optimizes space with built in living room credenza, buffet with wine rack and lighted display cabinet to showcase your collections. New luxury vinyl plank flooring. Efficient kitchen with granite counters and mountain views from the window. Combo washer/dryer in the unit makes laundry a breeze. Master bedroom has walk in closet with built in organizer and second bedroom opens out to private patio with views of the hills. Two car garage with tandem parking, pool, jacuzzi and barbecue in complex.
One small pet 20 lbs or less may be considered with extra $500 deposit.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1035396?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 E Echo St. have any available units?
5036 E Echo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 E Echo St. have?
Some of 5036 E Echo St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 E Echo St. currently offering any rent specials?
5036 E Echo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 E Echo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5036 E Echo St. is pet friendly.
Does 5036 E Echo St. offer parking?
Yes, 5036 E Echo St. offers parking.
Does 5036 E Echo St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5036 E Echo St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 E Echo St. have a pool?
Yes, 5036 E Echo St. has a pool.
Does 5036 E Echo St. have accessible units?
No, 5036 E Echo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 E Echo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 E Echo St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
