Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5015 Otis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5015 Otis Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5015 Otis Avenue
5015 Otis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5015 Otis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large corner lot. House is in move in condition. Great location at an incredible price!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have any available units?
5015 Otis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5015 Otis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Otis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Otis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue offer parking?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College