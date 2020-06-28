All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5015 Otis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5015 Otis Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

5015 Otis Avenue

5015 Otis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5015 Otis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large corner lot. House is in move in condition. Great location at an incredible price!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Otis Avenue have any available units?
5015 Otis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5015 Otis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Otis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Otis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue offer parking?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Otis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Otis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College