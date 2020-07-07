All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD

5012 Los Feliz Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Situated on prestigious Los Feliz Blvd, this vintage Spanish home features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths. Special details include hardwood floors, high ceilings, fireplace in the living rm, charming breakfast nook & beautiful private courtyard, perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Kitchen appliances (refrigerator, range, hood, dishwasher), including a washer & dryer. Other special features include: central heat/air, walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Ideal situation for roommates. Experience everything that LA has to offer! Minutes away from Griffith Park, Observatory, Greek Theatre, dining, shopping, & night life. Landlord lives on the premises in the guest house above the detached garage. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Call Listing Agent to schedule showings. The house will be available for move-in on April 1st. 24 hr notice to view is required. Photos of the property were taken before current tenants moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD have any available units?
5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD have?
Some of 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD offers parking.
Does 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD have a pool?
No, 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD has units with dishwashers.

