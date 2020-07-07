5012 LOS FELIZ BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Situated on prestigious Los Feliz Blvd, this vintage Spanish home features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths. Special details include hardwood floors, high ceilings, fireplace in the living rm, charming breakfast nook & beautiful private courtyard, perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Kitchen appliances (refrigerator, range, hood, dishwasher), including a washer & dryer. Other special features include: central heat/air, walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Ideal situation for roommates. Experience everything that LA has to offer! Minutes away from Griffith Park, Observatory, Greek Theatre, dining, shopping, & night life. Landlord lives on the premises in the guest house above the detached garage. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Call Listing Agent to schedule showings. The house will be available for move-in on April 1st. 24 hr notice to view is required. Photos of the property were taken before current tenants moved in.