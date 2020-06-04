All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
500 LILLIAN Way
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

500 LILLIAN Way

500 N Lillian Way · No Longer Available
Location

500 N Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
RARE OPPORTUNITY! HPOZ NON-CONTRIBUTING HOME IN HANCOCK PARK. This Tudor Revival style home near Wilshire Country Club, LA Tennis Club, and Third Street school district is truly one-of-a-kind. Nestled away on a very quiet street, close proximity to Larchmont village. This 5 bedroom, 4 bath includes a beautifully updated kitchen, 2 living areas, and a roomy dining room for hosting. The natural sunlight follows you throughout the first floor, leading you up the gorgeous staircase to the second floor, where you'll find spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. The backyard boasts a partially shaded sundeck overlooking the gated pool. Detached 3 car garage offers plenty of parking. You wouldn't want to miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 LILLIAN Way have any available units?
500 LILLIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 LILLIAN Way have?
Some of 500 LILLIAN Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 LILLIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
500 LILLIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 LILLIAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 500 LILLIAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 500 LILLIAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 500 LILLIAN Way offers parking.
Does 500 LILLIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 LILLIAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 LILLIAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 500 LILLIAN Way has a pool.
Does 500 LILLIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 500 LILLIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 500 LILLIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 LILLIAN Way does not have units with dishwashers.
