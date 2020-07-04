Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4961 Rigoletto Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4961 Rigoletto Street
4961 Rigoletto Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4961 Rigoletto Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
beautiful 3 bedrooms & and 2 Bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4961 Rigoletto Street have any available units?
4961 Rigoletto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4961 Rigoletto Street have?
Some of 4961 Rigoletto Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4961 Rigoletto Street currently offering any rent specials?
4961 Rigoletto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 Rigoletto Street pet-friendly?
No, 4961 Rigoletto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4961 Rigoletto Street offer parking?
Yes, 4961 Rigoletto Street offers parking.
Does 4961 Rigoletto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4961 Rigoletto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 Rigoletto Street have a pool?
No, 4961 Rigoletto Street does not have a pool.
Does 4961 Rigoletto Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4961 Rigoletto Street has accessible units.
Does 4961 Rigoletto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4961 Rigoletto Street has units with dishwashers.
