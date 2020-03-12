All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4959 CLINTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4959 CLINTON ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4959 CLINTON ST

4959 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4959 Clinton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING FULLY RENOVATED FURNISHED HOME - Property Id: 97704

4959 Clinton St. Los Angeles CA 90004

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME
TOP TO BOTTOM FULLY REMODELED & RENOVATED
OLD CHARM WITH MODERN UPGRADES BLENDED INTO PERFECTION
FULLY FURNISHED
3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS (1568 SQFT)
GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING
CENTRAL AC/HEAT
SUBWAY TILE BACK SPLASH
MARBLE COUNTER TOPS
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
TVs IN LIVING ROOM & EVERY BEDROOM
RECESSED LIGHTING
WASHER DRYER INCLUDED
WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT
ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE

PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97704
Property Id 97704

(RLNE4671189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4959 CLINTON ST have any available units?
4959 CLINTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4959 CLINTON ST have?
Some of 4959 CLINTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4959 CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
4959 CLINTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4959 CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4959 CLINTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 4959 CLINTON ST offer parking?
No, 4959 CLINTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 4959 CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4959 CLINTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4959 CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 4959 CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 4959 CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 4959 CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4959 CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4959 CLINTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College