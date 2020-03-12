4959 Clinton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Mid-Wilshire
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING FULLY RENOVATED FURNISHED HOME - Property Id: 97704
4959 Clinton St. Los Angeles CA 90004
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME TOP TO BOTTOM FULLY REMODELED & RENOVATED OLD CHARM WITH MODERN UPGRADES BLENDED INTO PERFECTION FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS (1568 SQFT) GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING CENTRAL AC/HEAT SUBWAY TILE BACK SPLASH MARBLE COUNTER TOPS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES TVs IN LIVING ROOM & EVERY BEDROOM RECESSED LIGHTING WASHER DRYER INCLUDED WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE
PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97704 Property Id 97704
(RLNE4671189)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4959 CLINTON ST have any available units?
4959 CLINTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.