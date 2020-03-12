Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING FULLY RENOVATED FURNISHED HOME - Property Id: 97704



4959 Clinton St. Los Angeles CA 90004



ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME

TOP TO BOTTOM FULLY REMODELED & RENOVATED

OLD CHARM WITH MODERN UPGRADES BLENDED INTO PERFECTION

FULLY FURNISHED

3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS (1568 SQFT)

GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING

CENTRAL AC/HEAT

SUBWAY TILE BACK SPLASH

MARBLE COUNTER TOPS

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

TVs IN LIVING ROOM & EVERY BEDROOM

RECESSED LIGHTING

WASHER DRYER INCLUDED

WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE



PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97704

Property Id 97704



(RLNE4671189)