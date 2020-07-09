Rent Calculator
4956 Kester Ave 1
4956 Kester Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4956 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
SHERMAN OAKS 2+1 $1850 ===>RENT INCENTIVE RENT INCENTIVE<====
Marguerite
(818)730-0428
4jminvest@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204797
Property Id 204797
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5773426)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4956 Kester Ave 1 have any available units?
4956 Kester Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4956 Kester Ave 1 have?
Some of 4956 Kester Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4956 Kester Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Kester Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Kester Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4956 Kester Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4956 Kester Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 4956 Kester Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4956 Kester Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 Kester Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Kester Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 4956 Kester Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4956 Kester Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 4956 Kester Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Kester Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4956 Kester Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
