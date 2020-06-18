All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

4955 LOS FELIZ

4955 W Los Feliz Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4955 W Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Spanish Colonial Estate is an architectural masterpiece that has been extensively remodeled and represents old Hollywood living with all the modern amenities. This stunning two story estate in the heart of Los Feliz boasts 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and an appreciation for detail throughout. Views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory and of Downtown Los Angeles brighten the living experience. Each bdrm has its own en suite full bathrm. Dramatic high ceilings intertwined with italian marble makes for a luxurious yet cozy atmosphere. For memorable occasions or a glamorous night in, this home is equipped with a one of a kind outdoor grill area complete with a wood burning pizza oven and outdoor refrigeration. An inviting family room, secluded formal outdoor patio complete with outdoor heater and a true entertainer's kitchen makes for an entertainers paradise. Sparkling new pool. Can Come Furnished, call for pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 LOS FELIZ have any available units?
4955 LOS FELIZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4955 LOS FELIZ have?
Some of 4955 LOS FELIZ's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 LOS FELIZ currently offering any rent specials?
4955 LOS FELIZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 LOS FELIZ pet-friendly?
No, 4955 LOS FELIZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4955 LOS FELIZ offer parking?
Yes, 4955 LOS FELIZ offers parking.
Does 4955 LOS FELIZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4955 LOS FELIZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 LOS FELIZ have a pool?
Yes, 4955 LOS FELIZ has a pool.
Does 4955 LOS FELIZ have accessible units?
No, 4955 LOS FELIZ does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 LOS FELIZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4955 LOS FELIZ has units with dishwashers.
