Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

4949 GENESTA Avenue

4949 Genesta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4949 Genesta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
*~*PHOTOS UPLOADED/UNIT COMPLETE*~* A spacious ground floor unit with sprawling patio space in the prestigious Encino Park West. A 24-hour concierge building with gorgeous lobby, pool, spa, gym, recreation room w/library and gated underground parking for two vehicles. A well-appointed kitchen with double oven and built-in breakfast area. A large master suite with walk-in closet, massive bathroom with soaking tub and vanity station. A delightful second bedroom with beautiful built-in desk system. The most prime location with Encino Park just across the street and Ventura Boulevard restaurants/cafes at the end of the block. A beautiful unit, just freshened up and ready for life. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 GENESTA Avenue have any available units?
4949 GENESTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4949 GENESTA Avenue have?
Some of 4949 GENESTA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4949 GENESTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4949 GENESTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 GENESTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4949 GENESTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4949 GENESTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4949 GENESTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4949 GENESTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4949 GENESTA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 GENESTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4949 GENESTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4949 GENESTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4949 GENESTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 GENESTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4949 GENESTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
