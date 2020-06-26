4949 GENESTA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool hot tub lobby

A spacious ground floor unit with sprawling patio space in the prestigious Encino Park West. A 24-hour concierge building with gorgeous lobby, pool, spa, gym, recreation room w/library and gated underground parking for two vehicles. A well-appointed kitchen with double oven and built-in breakfast area. A large master suite with walk-in closet, massive bathroom with soaking tub and vanity station. A delightful second bedroom with beautiful built-in desk system. The most prime location with Encino Park just across the street and Ventura Boulevard restaurants/cafes at the end of the block. A beautiful unit, just freshened up and ready for life. Available June 24th, pictures of unit unavailable as unit is currently under reconstruction.