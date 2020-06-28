Rent Calculator
4940 WORTSER Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:38 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4940 WORTSER Avenue
4940 Wortser Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4940 Wortser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
2 story, yard, pool, jacuzzi, wood floors, open floorpan, 2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have any available units?
4940 WORTSER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have?
Some of 4940 WORTSER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 4940 WORTSER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4940 WORTSER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 WORTSER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4940 WORTSER Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4940 WORTSER Avenue offers parking.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4940 WORTSER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4940 WORTSER Avenue has a pool.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4940 WORTSER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 WORTSER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
