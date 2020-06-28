All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:38 PM

4940 WORTSER Avenue

4940 Wortser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4940 Wortser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
2 story, yard, pool, jacuzzi, wood floors, open floorpan, 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have any available units?
4940 WORTSER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have?
Some of 4940 WORTSER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 WORTSER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4940 WORTSER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 WORTSER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4940 WORTSER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4940 WORTSER Avenue offers parking.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4940 WORTSER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4940 WORTSER Avenue has a pool.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4940 WORTSER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 WORTSER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 WORTSER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
