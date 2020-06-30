4928 Enfield Ave

Amenities

South of Ventura Blvd, Encino, 3 Bed Room 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 228857



Prime South of Blvd., Encino location! remodeled inside, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, light and bright throughout, hardwood and tile floors, central air, washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, newer windows, newer oak cabinets with granite counter top, huge backyard with artificial grass, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to shopping center. Drive by only. Call Mike for appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228857

No Dogs Allowed



