4928 Enfield Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4928 Enfield Ave

4928 Enfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4928 Enfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
South of Ventura Blvd, Encino, 3 Bed Room 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 228857

Prime South of Blvd., Encino location! remodeled inside, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, light and bright throughout, hardwood and tile floors, central air, washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, newer windows, newer oak cabinets with granite counter top, huge backyard with artificial grass, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to shopping center. Drive by only. Call Mike for appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228857
Property Id 228857

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5690994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Enfield Ave have any available units?
4928 Enfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 Enfield Ave have?
Some of 4928 Enfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Enfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Enfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Enfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Enfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4928 Enfield Ave offer parking?
No, 4928 Enfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4928 Enfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4928 Enfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Enfield Ave have a pool?
No, 4928 Enfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Enfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 4928 Enfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Enfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4928 Enfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

