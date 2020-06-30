4928 Enfield Ave

Amenities
South of Ventura Blvd, Encino, 3 Bed Room 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 228857
Prime South of Blvd., Encino location! remodeled inside, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, light and bright throughout, hardwood and tile floors, central air, washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, newer windows, newer oak cabinets with granite counter top, huge backyard with artificial grass, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to shopping center. Drive by only. Call Mike for appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228857
Property Id 228857
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5690994)