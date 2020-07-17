All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4916 Hazeltine Ave 4

4916 Hazeltine Avenue · (310) 729-2470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4916 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
4916 Hazeltine Ave #4 - Property Id: 303959

A spacious ground floor 3-bedroom 2-bathroom apartment centrally located in Sherman Oaks. It features beautiful hardwood floors in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas cooking, window a/c, gas wall heat and ceiling fans. There is also a common courtyard in front of the apartment. One parking spot is included as well as on-site laundry. Additional external storage is available above the outside parking. This apartment is conveniently located across the street from Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks park, walking distance to shopping (Trader Joe's, Chase) and Fashion Square, and minutes to the freeway. See the attached virtually staged photos.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4916-hazeltine-ave-sherman-oaks-ca-unit-4/303959
Property Id 303959

(RLNE5960252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 have any available units?
4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 have?
Some of 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Hazeltine Ave 4 has units with dishwashers.
