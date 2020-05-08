4915 Cahuenga Blvd

Amenities
1 bedroom - 1 bath apartment has been completely freshly painted & updated ! Light & Bright.
Features include :
- Large, updated eat-in kitchen with a stove, microwave and dishwasher
- Beautiful cabinets in kitchen with new countertops
- Remodeled bathroom with bathtub
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Large bedroom with new carpet and mirror closet
- Window A/C in living room
- Lots of closet
- Small seating area just outside the front door
- One off-street parking space
- Will consider small pets