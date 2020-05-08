4915 Cahuenga Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom - 1 bath apartment has been completely freshly painted & updated ! Light & Bright.



Features include :

- Large, updated eat-in kitchen with a stove, microwave and dishwasher

- Beautiful cabinets in kitchen with new countertops

- Remodeled bathroom with bathtub

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Large bedroom with new carpet and mirror closet

- Window A/C in living room

- Lots of closet

- Small seating area just outside the front door

- One off-street parking space

- Will consider small pets