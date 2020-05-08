All apartments in Los Angeles
4915 Cahuenga Blvd
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

4915 Cahuenga Blvd

4915 Cahuenga Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom - 1 bath apartment has been completely freshly painted & updated ! Light & Bright.

Features include :
- Large, updated eat-in kitchen with a stove, microwave and dishwasher
- Beautiful cabinets in kitchen with new countertops
- Remodeled bathroom with bathtub
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Large bedroom with new carpet and mirror closet
- Window A/C in living room
- Lots of closet
- Small seating area just outside the front door
- One off-street parking space
- Will consider small pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Cahuenga Blvd have any available units?
4915 Cahuenga Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Cahuenga Blvd have?
Some of 4915 Cahuenga Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Cahuenga Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Cahuenga Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Cahuenga Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 Cahuenga Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4915 Cahuenga Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Cahuenga Blvd offers parking.
Does 4915 Cahuenga Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Cahuenga Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Cahuenga Blvd have a pool?
No, 4915 Cahuenga Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Cahuenga Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4915 Cahuenga Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Cahuenga Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 Cahuenga Blvd has units with dishwashers.

