Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

4907 San Feliciano Dr

4907 San Feliciano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4907 San Feliciano Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Long term lease available on this newly remodeled custom home at end of a private lane. Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, quartz counters, stainless GE appliances. New plank flooring throughout, wet bar, fireplace w/gas log, separate inside laundry-pantry with extra refrig & washer/dryer. Central heat & air, 2 car garage parking, private rear yard. Walking distance to top rated schools.
Pets on approval.
Weekly yard maintenance included.
This property includes additional guest quarters with lock-off and separate entrance that will be occupied by owners.

(RLNE4778338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 San Feliciano Dr have any available units?
4907 San Feliciano Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4907 San Feliciano Dr have?
Some of 4907 San Feliciano Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 San Feliciano Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4907 San Feliciano Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 San Feliciano Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4907 San Feliciano Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4907 San Feliciano Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4907 San Feliciano Dr offers parking.
Does 4907 San Feliciano Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4907 San Feliciano Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 San Feliciano Dr have a pool?
No, 4907 San Feliciano Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4907 San Feliciano Dr have accessible units?
No, 4907 San Feliciano Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 San Feliciano Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 San Feliciano Dr has units with dishwashers.
