4907 San Feliciano Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Long term lease available on this newly remodeled custom home at end of a private lane. Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, quartz counters, stainless GE appliances. New plank flooring throughout, wet bar, fireplace w/gas log, separate inside laundry-pantry with extra refrig & washer/dryer. Central heat & air, 2 car garage parking, private rear yard. Walking distance to top rated schools.

Pets on approval.

Weekly yard maintenance included.

This property includes additional guest quarters with lock-off and separate entrance that will be occupied by owners.



(RLNE4778338)