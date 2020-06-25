4907 San Feliciano Dr

Amenities
Long term lease available on this newly remodeled custom home at end of a private lane. Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, quartz counters, stainless GE appliances. New plank flooring throughout, wet bar, fireplace w/gas log, separate inside laundry-pantry with extra refrig & washer/dryer. Central heat & air, 2 car garage parking, private rear yard. Walking distance to top rated schools.
Pets on approval.
Weekly yard maintenance included.
This property includes additional guest quarters with lock-off and separate entrance that will be occupied by owners.
(RLNE4778338)