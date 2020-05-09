4900 calvin avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool garage internet access

Commission offered to brokers.

Situated on one of the most desirable streets South of the boulevard awaits this upscale and recently remodeled home .

Enter through a serene courtyard to a foyer that leads to a step down formal living room that with its wall of french doors offers a full view of the lush backyard . The gourmet chef's kitchen, with its new custom cabinets by Wood Mode and high end appliances, is complemented by the adjacent formal dining room that allows for effortless entertaining. Marble slab floors and Murano chandeliers add to the dramatic flair of this one story home. New master bathroom with jetted tub. new air conditioning dual system with IQ AIR hyper HEPA filtration system, new clay roof are just some of the upgrades. It is also offered for long terms furnished and short terms furnished only..

The price shown is for one year minimum lease unfurnished.

Please inquire about the other terms.

Shown by appointment only .