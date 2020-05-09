All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4900 calvin avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4900 calvin avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4900 calvin avenue

4900 N Calvin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4900 N Calvin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
Commission offered to brokers.
Situated on one of the most desirable streets South of the boulevard awaits this upscale and recently remodeled home .
Enter through a serene courtyard to a foyer that leads to a step down formal living room that with its wall of french doors offers a full view of the lush backyard . The gourmet chef's kitchen, with its new custom cabinets by Wood Mode and high end appliances, is complemented by the adjacent formal dining room that allows for effortless entertaining. Marble slab floors and Murano chandeliers add to the dramatic flair of this one story home. New master bathroom with jetted tub. new air conditioning dual system with IQ AIR hyper HEPA filtration system, new clay roof are just some of the upgrades. It is also offered for long terms furnished and short terms furnished only..
The price shown is for one year minimum lease unfurnished.
Please inquire about the other terms.
Shown by appointment only .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 calvin avenue have any available units?
4900 calvin avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 calvin avenue have?
Some of 4900 calvin avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 calvin avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4900 calvin avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 calvin avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4900 calvin avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4900 calvin avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4900 calvin avenue does offer parking.
Does 4900 calvin avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4900 calvin avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 calvin avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4900 calvin avenue has a pool.
Does 4900 calvin avenue have accessible units?
No, 4900 calvin avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 calvin avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 calvin avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College