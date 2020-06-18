Rent Calculator
4861 Lindley Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM
4861 Lindley Avenue
4861 Lindley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4861 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom one bath home, Prime location. Beautiful and Tranquil back yard to relax and meditate. Call for appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4861 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
4861 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4861 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4861 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4861 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4861 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4861 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4861 Lindley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4861 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4861 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4861 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4861 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4861 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4861 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4861 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4861 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4861 Lindley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4861 Lindley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
