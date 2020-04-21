Rent Calculator
4857 haskell Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:28 PM
1 of 4
4857 haskell Avenue
4857 Haskell Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4857 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
specious Guest House for lease, newly remodeled ,
Excellent location ,close to Ventura Blv , shopping and restaurants ,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4857 haskell Avenue have any available units?
4857 haskell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4857 haskell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4857 haskell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 haskell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4857 haskell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4857 haskell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4857 haskell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4857 haskell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4857 haskell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 haskell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4857 haskell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4857 haskell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4857 haskell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 haskell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4857 haskell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4857 haskell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4857 haskell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
