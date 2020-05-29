All apartments in Los Angeles
March 28 2019

4839 West 18th Street - 1/4

4839 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4839 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This newly built 4 unit Apartment Building, will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have 4 bedrooms + 3 baths, to make yourself right at home. The unit is equipped with new appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in-unit W/D. Super location! Short distance to DTLA, Hollywood and Culver City. And so close to many great Midcity and West Adams eateries; Near the 10-Fwy, Expo Line and Bus Line are! This home offers enduring value & lasting enjoyment of the lifestyle of this community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 have any available units?
4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 have?
Some of 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 currently offering any rent specials?
4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 pet-friendly?
No, 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 offer parking?
No, 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 does not offer parking.
Does 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 have a pool?
No, 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 does not have a pool.
Does 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 have accessible units?
No, 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4839 West 18th Street - 1/4 has units with dishwashers.
