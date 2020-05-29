4839 West 18th Street - 1/4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This newly built 4 unit Apartment Building, will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have 4 bedrooms + 3 baths, to make yourself right at home. The unit is equipped with new appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in-unit W/D. Super location! Short distance to DTLA, Hollywood and Culver City. And so close to many great Midcity and West Adams eateries; Near the 10-Fwy, Expo Line and Bus Line are! This home offers enduring value & lasting enjoyment of the lifestyle of this community.