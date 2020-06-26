All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4837 Colfax Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4837 Colfax Ave
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:52 PM

4837 Colfax Ave

4837 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4837 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This stunning apartment will win you over at first sight and no others will come close! The entire unit has been completely remodeled boasting a desirable open concept floor plan, gorgeous floors and new recessed lighting. In the kitchen you will find brand new appliances, stylish espresso colored cabinets, and flawless granite counters to finish off this modern look. Your inner chef will thrive with this kitchen setup. After long days, retreat to your generous sized master suite, with a spacious closet to store all personal belongings with ease. This unit also has brand new remote controlled heating and A/C units. Perfectly located for easy access nearby freeways, bus stops, and train stations. With water, sewer, and trash included, this rental opportunity will not last long. Call today to schedule your personal tour and see how perfect this apartment is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Colfax Ave have any available units?
4837 Colfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Colfax Ave have?
Some of 4837 Colfax Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Colfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Colfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Colfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Colfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4837 Colfax Ave offer parking?
No, 4837 Colfax Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4837 Colfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4837 Colfax Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Colfax Ave have a pool?
No, 4837 Colfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Colfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4837 Colfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Colfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Colfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College