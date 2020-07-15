All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4828 GLENCAIRN Road

4828 Glencairn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4828 Glencairn Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Classic 1930s Los Feliz villa with panoramic city and ocean views. Located on a very quiet and secluded cul de sac.Stunningly restored without losing any of the original charm. White-washed stucco and plaster walls, wrought iron, arches, balconies, tile work, and stout doors. Follow the romantic spiral staircase off the master to find inspiring and breathtaking panoramic views from the turret. Screening room and in home surround sound system combines the original integrity of the home with the amenities of a modern theater.Whimsical courtyard entry with outdoor seating and fireplace. Behind the massive Mediterranean gate sits the inviting pool and spa with the ultimate in privacy. Private, Luxurious, Inspirational.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 GLENCAIRN Road have any available units?
4828 GLENCAIRN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4828 GLENCAIRN Road have?
Some of 4828 GLENCAIRN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 GLENCAIRN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4828 GLENCAIRN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 GLENCAIRN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4828 GLENCAIRN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4828 GLENCAIRN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4828 GLENCAIRN Road offers parking.
Does 4828 GLENCAIRN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4828 GLENCAIRN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 GLENCAIRN Road have a pool?
Yes, 4828 GLENCAIRN Road has a pool.
Does 4828 GLENCAIRN Road have accessible units?
No, 4828 GLENCAIRN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 GLENCAIRN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4828 GLENCAIRN Road has units with dishwashers.
