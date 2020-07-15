4828 GLENCAIRN Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub media room

Classic 1930s Los Feliz villa with panoramic city and ocean views. Located on a very quiet and secluded cul de sac.Stunningly restored without losing any of the original charm. White-washed stucco and plaster walls, wrought iron, arches, balconies, tile work, and stout doors. Follow the romantic spiral staircase off the master to find inspiring and breathtaking panoramic views from the turret. Screening room and in home surround sound system combines the original integrity of the home with the amenities of a modern theater.Whimsical courtyard entry with outdoor seating and fireplace. Behind the massive Mediterranean gate sits the inviting pool and spa with the ultimate in privacy. Private, Luxurious, Inspirational.