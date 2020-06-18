All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4824 Tujunga Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4824 Tujunga Ave
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

4824 Tujunga Ave

4824 Tujunga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4824 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Building in great location of North Hollywood/ valley village
Very quiet

NO PATS ALLOWED IN THIS BUILDING

DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in prime north Hollywood location.

All new and extremely comfortable. Central air, Washer and dryer in the unit.
Top Floor penthouse 10' ceilingsSkylight in kitchen beautiful dark maple Hardwood Floors throughout, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and brand new plush carpet in bedrooms large gourmet kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including cook top, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator crown moulding throughout, recessed lighting, telephone controlled entry system,
gated parking 2 spots,
dual pane windows, cable and satellite, private balconies.
Building has fitness center.

Our community is walking distance to Starbucks.Minutes to Trader Joes, Gelsons, Vons, CVS Pharmacy, Universal City Walk and many more luxury boutiques and premier restaurants.
Elementary School Lankershim ElementaryJunior High Walter ReedHigh School North Hollywood High
Fwy 101, 134, 170

-no utilities included

Trust $30

CALL NOW for more information and any questions or schedule time to view it 3108008070

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4808111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have any available units?
4824 Tujunga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Tujunga Ave have?
Some of 4824 Tujunga Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Tujunga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Tujunga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Tujunga Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Tujunga Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Tujunga Ave offers parking.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4824 Tujunga Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have a pool?
No, 4824 Tujunga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have accessible units?
No, 4824 Tujunga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Tujunga Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Tujunga Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College