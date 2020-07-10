Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 478 S. Sherbourne Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
478 S. Sherbourne Dr.
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
478 S. Sherbourne Dr.
478 South Sherbourne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
478 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3656036)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. have any available units?
478 S. Sherbourne Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
478 S. Sherbourne Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. offer parking?
No, 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. have a pool?
No, 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. have accessible units?
No, 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 478 S. Sherbourne Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College