Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4771 CROMWELL Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4771 CROMWELL Avenue
4771 Cromwell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4771 Cromwell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Utilities to remain in landlord's name. Tenant to reimburse landlord for utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4771 CROMWELL Avenue have any available units?
4771 CROMWELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4771 CROMWELL Avenue have?
Some of 4771 CROMWELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 4771 CROMWELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4771 CROMWELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 CROMWELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4771 CROMWELL Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4771 CROMWELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4771 CROMWELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4771 CROMWELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4771 CROMWELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 CROMWELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4771 CROMWELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4771 CROMWELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4771 CROMWELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 CROMWELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4771 CROMWELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
