4752 Klamath Place
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM
Location
4752 Klamath Place, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32
Amenities
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath home, detached 2-car garage with long driveway. Plenty of privacy, the home is located with a fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4752 Klamath Place have any available units?
4752 Klamath Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4752 Klamath Place currently offering any rent specials?
4752 Klamath Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4752 Klamath Place pet-friendly?
No, 4752 Klamath Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4752 Klamath Place offer parking?
Yes, 4752 Klamath Place offers parking.
Does 4752 Klamath Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4752 Klamath Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4752 Klamath Place have a pool?
No, 4752 Klamath Place does not have a pool.
Does 4752 Klamath Place have accessible units?
No, 4752 Klamath Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4752 Klamath Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4752 Klamath Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4752 Klamath Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4752 Klamath Place does not have units with air conditioning.
