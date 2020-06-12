Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4750 cerrillos Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4750 cerrillos Drive
4750 Cerrillos Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4750 Cerrillos Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has 3 beds and 3 baths. newly remodeled. fully furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4750 cerrillos Drive have any available units?
4750 cerrillos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4750 cerrillos Drive have?
Some of 4750 cerrillos Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4750 cerrillos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4750 cerrillos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 cerrillos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4750 cerrillos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4750 cerrillos Drive offer parking?
No, 4750 cerrillos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4750 cerrillos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 cerrillos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 cerrillos Drive have a pool?
No, 4750 cerrillos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4750 cerrillos Drive have accessible units?
No, 4750 cerrillos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 cerrillos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4750 cerrillos Drive has units with dishwashers.
