4735 Gloria Ave 6

Amenities
1 bdrm+1.5 bath townhouse style apt NO SMOKING - Property Id: 78784
1 bdrm + 1.5 bath townhouse style apt in NO SMOKING building built in 2005. Only apartment building on a block of multi million dollar homes.
Laminate floors in kitchen and dining area, carpet in bedroom. Washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher in unit. 2 car side by side (not tandem) parking in covered garage in a controlled access building. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/78784p
Property Id 78784
(RLNE5021038)