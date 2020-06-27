All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4735 Gloria Ave 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4735 Gloria Ave 6
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

4735 Gloria Ave 6

4735 Gloria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4735 Gloria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 bdrm+1.5 bath townhouse style apt NO SMOKING - Property Id: 78784

1 bdrm + 1.5 bath townhouse style apt in NO SMOKING building built in 2005. Only apartment building on a block of multi million dollar homes.
Laminate floors in kitchen and dining area, carpet in bedroom. Washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher in unit. 2 car side by side (not tandem) parking in covered garage in a controlled access building. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/78784p
Property Id 78784

(RLNE5021038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 Gloria Ave 6 have any available units?
4735 Gloria Ave 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 Gloria Ave 6 have?
Some of 4735 Gloria Ave 6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 Gloria Ave 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4735 Gloria Ave 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 Gloria Ave 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4735 Gloria Ave 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4735 Gloria Ave 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4735 Gloria Ave 6 offers parking.
Does 4735 Gloria Ave 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4735 Gloria Ave 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 Gloria Ave 6 have a pool?
No, 4735 Gloria Ave 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4735 Gloria Ave 6 have accessible units?
No, 4735 Gloria Ave 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 Gloria Ave 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4735 Gloria Ave 6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College