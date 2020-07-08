All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:06 PM

4733 La Villa Marina #A

4733 La Villa Marina · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Marina Del Rey
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4733 La Villa Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great end unit townhouse in Marina Del Rey, located on a quiet cul de sac. Desirable location, only 2 blocks walking distance from brand new shops, restaurants and movie theaters. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, Updated bathrooms. New Carpets and Freshly Painted. Some other unit features include wood flooring, 2 car attached garage, enclosed washer and dryer, full sized second refrigerator in garage which can be used upstairs, large storage space in attached room in the garage, enclosed upstairs balcony, upstairs private atrium, and downstairs patio. Basic Direct tv is included, nice swimming pool in the complex and dogs are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 La Villa Marina #A have any available units?
4733 La Villa Marina #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 La Villa Marina #A have?
Some of 4733 La Villa Marina #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 La Villa Marina #A currently offering any rent specials?
4733 La Villa Marina #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 La Villa Marina #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 La Villa Marina #A is pet friendly.
Does 4733 La Villa Marina #A offer parking?
Yes, 4733 La Villa Marina #A offers parking.
Does 4733 La Villa Marina #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4733 La Villa Marina #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 La Villa Marina #A have a pool?
Yes, 4733 La Villa Marina #A has a pool.
Does 4733 La Villa Marina #A have accessible units?
No, 4733 La Villa Marina #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 La Villa Marina #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 La Villa Marina #A has units with dishwashers.

