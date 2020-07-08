4733 La Villa Marina #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

Great end unit townhouse in Marina Del Rey, located on a quiet cul de sac. Desirable location, only 2 blocks walking distance from brand new shops, restaurants and movie theaters. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, Updated bathrooms. New Carpets and Freshly Painted. Some other unit features include wood flooring, 2 car attached garage, enclosed washer and dryer, full sized second refrigerator in garage which can be used upstairs, large storage space in attached room in the garage, enclosed upstairs balcony, upstairs private atrium, and downstairs patio. Basic Direct tv is included, nice swimming pool in the complex and dogs are welcome.