Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4727 Willis Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4727 Willis Ave
4727 Willis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4727 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Description:
Very large top, new vinyl flooring and granite countertops, front facing 2 + 2 with walk in pantry, fireplace, walk in closets on suite in master.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4727 Willis Ave have any available units?
4727 Willis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4727 Willis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4727 Willis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 Willis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4727 Willis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4727 Willis Ave offer parking?
No, 4727 Willis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4727 Willis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 Willis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 Willis Ave have a pool?
No, 4727 Willis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4727 Willis Ave have accessible units?
No, 4727 Willis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 Willis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 Willis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4727 Willis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4727 Willis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
