Last updated July 14 2019

4724 La Villa Marina

4724 La Villa Marina · No Longer Available
Location

4724 La Villa Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Three Bedroom, 2 1/2 baths townhouse, high ceiling, living room, dining room, laundry inside, fireplace, two covered patios, two car private attached garage and storage room, tri-level. water paid, pool. walk or bike to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 La Villa Marina have any available units?
4724 La Villa Marina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 La Villa Marina have?
Some of 4724 La Villa Marina's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 La Villa Marina currently offering any rent specials?
4724 La Villa Marina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 La Villa Marina pet-friendly?
No, 4724 La Villa Marina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4724 La Villa Marina offer parking?
Yes, 4724 La Villa Marina offers parking.
Does 4724 La Villa Marina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 La Villa Marina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 La Villa Marina have a pool?
Yes, 4724 La Villa Marina has a pool.
Does 4724 La Villa Marina have accessible units?
No, 4724 La Villa Marina does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 La Villa Marina have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 La Villa Marina does not have units with dishwashers.
