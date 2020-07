4717 Aqueduct Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Available 01/02/21 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316769



PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES



THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON. FOLLOWING ARE THE MONTHLY RATES BY SEASON:



- SPRING (FEB to MAY): $6,300/month

- SUMMER (JUN, JUL, AUG): $7,000/month

- FALL (SEP, OCT): $5,950/month

- WINTER (NOV, DEC, JAN): $5,500/month



Every ZANOZA home is fully furnished and includes:

- 24/7 CUSTOMER SUPPORT VIA TEXT, EMAIL OR PHONE

- ON-CALL HANDYMAN

- FULL KITCHEN STOCKED WITH ALL ESSENTIALS, FROM COFFEE TO COOKWARE

- BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWELS, LINENS AND BEDDING

- BATHROOM ESSENTIALS

- OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL

- OUTDOOR FURNITURE

- WASHER/DRYER

- ROKU HD TVS WITH NETFLIX & AMAZON PRIME STREAMING

- HIGH-SPEED WIFI

- PETS WELCOME (With Additional fee)

