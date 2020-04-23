Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4716 Pickford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4716 Pickford St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4716 Pickford St
4716 Pickford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4716 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2bedroom one bath,
laundryroom apt. . $1,950 Sec. 8 welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4716 Pickford St have any available units?
4716 Pickford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4716 Pickford St currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Pickford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Pickford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 Pickford St is pet friendly.
Does 4716 Pickford St offer parking?
No, 4716 Pickford St does not offer parking.
Does 4716 Pickford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Pickford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Pickford St have a pool?
No, 4716 Pickford St does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Pickford St have accessible units?
No, 4716 Pickford St does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Pickford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Pickford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4716 Pickford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4716 Pickford St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College