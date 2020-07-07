All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4708 S San Pedro St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4708 S San Pedro St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

4708 S San Pedro St

4708 South San Pedro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4708 South San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5242922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 S San Pedro St have any available units?
4708 S San Pedro St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4708 S San Pedro St currently offering any rent specials?
4708 S San Pedro St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 S San Pedro St pet-friendly?
No, 4708 S San Pedro St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4708 S San Pedro St offer parking?
No, 4708 S San Pedro St does not offer parking.
Does 4708 S San Pedro St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 S San Pedro St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 S San Pedro St have a pool?
No, 4708 S San Pedro St does not have a pool.
Does 4708 S San Pedro St have accessible units?
No, 4708 S San Pedro St does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 S San Pedro St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 S San Pedro St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 S San Pedro St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 S San Pedro St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College