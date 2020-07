4702 west 17 th st

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated rent controlled walk in closets ceiling fan some paid utils

MIDCITY/MIRACLE MILE,HUGE,BRIGHT,1 bd and 1 bath - Property Id: 176370



4702 WEST 17TH ST, LA, CA 90019. WE ALSO HAVE TWO OF 2+1 APT FOR RENT IN THE SAME BUILDING.



BUILDING MANAGER TEL. NUMBERS ARE 818-776-0059, 818-922-4286. PLEASE CALL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. NO DOGS AND NO CATS. BIRDS AND LIZARD ARE OK. NO EMAILS PLEASE, CALL THE MANAGER DIRECTLY, THIS IS A RENT CONTROLLED BUILDING. YOUR RENT WILL ONLY BE INCREASED ANNUALLY, AS A MINIMUM, SET BY AUTHORITIES.

SPECIAL DEAL FOR PEOPLE WHO CAN MOVE QUICKLY, HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND LIKE A UNIT WITH VIEW.LOOK NO FURTHER, WASTE NO MORE TIME SINCE YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR FAVORITE UNIT.

WE WILL INSTALL A BRAND NEW SOD WITH ROSE FLOWERS IN THE FRONT OF THE BUILDING, AWAITING SOME REASONABLE AFFORDABLE ESTIMATES. THE CURB APPEAL WILL LOOK MUCH BETTER. PLUMBING IS MOSTLY UPDATED WITH COPPER PIPES.

BRAND NEW LAMINATED FLOORING, NEW PAINT, BRAND NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH NEW SINK AND FAUCET, WALK IN CLOSET, CEILING FAN, NEW VERTICAL BLIND

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176370

No Pets Allowed



