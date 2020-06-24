Rent Calculator
4700 St. Elmo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4700 St. Elmo Drive
4700 W St Elmo Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4700 W St Elmo Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire
Amenities
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Large 1 bedroom upper unit, carpet, stove and Ref. near downtown cross from Mid-town, close to Washington and La Brea Ave close to freeway, not far from USC,UCLA, downtown and Hollywood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4700 St. Elmo Drive have any available units?
4700 St. Elmo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4700 St. Elmo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4700 St. Elmo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 St. Elmo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4700 St. Elmo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4700 St. Elmo Drive offer parking?
No, 4700 St. Elmo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4700 St. Elmo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 St. Elmo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 St. Elmo Drive have a pool?
No, 4700 St. Elmo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4700 St. Elmo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4700 St. Elmo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 St. Elmo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 St. Elmo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 St. Elmo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 St. Elmo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
