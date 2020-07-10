4667 West Maplewood Avenue

Amenities
GORGEOUSLY remodeled one bedroom one bathroom mid-level apartment with hardwood floors, granite counters, stove/refrigerator/microwave/A/C, NEW WINDOWS, new tiled shower, NEW ELECTRICAL, and much more! This perfectly sized and priced unit comes with laundry on-site, one parking space, and water/trash included. Sorry, no pets.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.