Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:01 PM

4667 West Maplewood Avenue

4667 Maplewood Avenue · (323) 287-9878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4667 Maplewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
GORGEOUSLY remodeled one bedroom one bathroom mid-level apartment with hardwood floors, granite counters, stove/refrigerator/microwave/A/C, NEW WINDOWS, new tiled shower, NEW ELECTRICAL, and much more! This perfectly sized and priced unit comes with laundry on-site, one parking space, and water/trash included. Sorry, no pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4667 West Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
4667 West Maplewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4667 West Maplewood Avenue have?
Some of 4667 West Maplewood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4667 West Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4667 West Maplewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4667 West Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4667 West Maplewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4667 West Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4667 West Maplewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4667 West Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4667 West Maplewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4667 West Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4667 West Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4667 West Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4667 West Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4667 West Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4667 West Maplewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
