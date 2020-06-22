All apartments in Los Angeles
4630 Norwich Avenue

4630 N Norwich Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4630 N Norwich Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single story Spanish style bungalow with an additional 333 sq. ft. 1 bed and 1 bath guest house located in the heart of Sherman Oaks! Super clean, walking distance to Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Norwich Avenue have any available units?
4630 Norwich Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4630 Norwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Norwich Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Norwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4630 Norwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4630 Norwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 4630 Norwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4630 Norwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Norwich Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Norwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 4630 Norwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Norwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4630 Norwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Norwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Norwich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Norwich Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Norwich Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
